We know beyond a doubt now that the testing itself is compromised. Too sensitive to actually show whether a person has the virus in a form that can spread and "infect" others. And all of the positive testing and quarantining going on right now ignore the fact that barely anyone is sick.

We’re not seeing hospitalizations accompany the rash of new tests, certainly not seeing deaths. When you see that 90% of the positives may actually be false, how is that not the first objection raised by government and the so-called "science" community? Here’s the report from the New York Times on the subject and the pull quote:

In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found. - Apoorva Mandavilli - nytimes.com

If you don’t test, you have no idea that a person has a virus, live or dead, but you do know beyond any doubt that a positive test is not an indicator of actual sickness. So the test itself is irrelevant. All of the positive tests we're hearing about in schools across the country and in New Jersey do not indicate anything other than a test showing a positive result. Again, no sickness, no hospitalization and no deaths. Look at Georgia, “spike” in tests and now even that number of cases are falling through the floor.

The bottom line is that as we enter Day 178 of 15 to stop the spread, positive tests are completely useless. It’s a false stat intended to line the pockets of hospitals and give cover for the government to avoid future lawsuits. If no one is sick, and deaths are slowing to zero, why is everything not open? Coronavirus is simply not deadly to kids. Healthy people testing positive aren’t "super spreaders" and most people who get the virus won’t even know it. Herd immunity is real and is the reason countries like Sweden are out of the woods completely.

Let’s face it, top docs in the US have been talking about herd immunity since late April, when the front line crisis subsided and discharges outnumbered admissions and deaths. Anyone that wants to fight that is either agenda-driven, dishonest or enjoying the panic.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.