NJ parents showing they’ve had enough of mandates (Opinion)

Suddenly shoes have been showing up at Middletown High School North as a silent protest in response to the possibility of vaccine mandates for students there.

The protest, dubbed Operation Shoe Drop, was organized by a group called NJ Medical Freedom. They've been labeled an "anti-vaccine" organization, but more than likely the vast majority of parents participating have given their children all or most of the recommended childhood vaccines.

Edie Nico

These protests and the pushback against vaccine mandates and coercion to get kids the COVID shots are not about being anti-vaxx, but against mandates for a vaccine they don't feel is necessary for kids and they don't know the long-term effects of.

The parents have been leaving pairs of shoes at the school along with signs urging the school to not go ahead with any mandates for the vaccine or masks. The shoes will be donated to Habitat For Humanity when they are collected.

Good for them. Finally, people are speaking out against this big government overreach and violation of body autonomy and human rights.

Edie Nico

'People don't want to think for themselves because it's hard to think for yourself. It takes time, effort and courage.'

It continues to amaze me that more people aren't pushing back against forcing people especially kids to get a vaccine that many people feel they don't need. Add to that group, healthy people who've already acquired natural immunity due to prior infection, which many experts agree may be better protection than a vaccine.

Edie Nico

Rutgers University is asking for parents to volunteer their children to participate in a study of the vaccine for kids from 6 months to 5 years of age. When we talked about it on the air this week, many parents were horrified at the thought of doing such a thing. One mother said, "People don't want to think for themselves because it's hard to think for yourself. It takes time, effort and courage."

At least some people in Middletown, Emperor Murphy's hometown, are starting to do so and doing something about it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.