We've heard from many people whose loved ones are stuck in long-term care facilities around the state. Our mother was in one of those facilities, which offered great care, but whose restrictions were so severe that keeping her there was just not bearable anymore.

We even spoke to the New Jersey Department of Health and there was no indication that anything would change anytime soon, so we had to pull her out of there. When we did, we thought that maybe she could return when things got back to normal like, being able to visit or allowing the residents to move about to recreational areas or the dining hall.

It doesn't look like that is going to happen for a long time. The governor is understandably nervous about loosening regulations, since the situation was so mishandled at the outset of the pandemic, and many residents died in these facilities. Whether the caution is necessary or an overreaction to early mistakes, the situation is dire for families who can't see their loved ones and for those trapped inside with no idea of what the future will bring and when.

The workers at these places are very caring dedicated and hard working people who genuinely care about their residents. It takes a special person to do those jobs. My heart goes out to them as well.

We can only wonder if the suffering that has gone on in these places is worse than the virus itself. Our mom contracted the virus while in confinement, and was only mildly ill for a brief period. We can only wonder if the suffering the regulations has caused was worse than the coronavirus itself. The damage done by the lockdown of schools, hospitals, businesses and peoples' lives in general will be felt for a long time to come. When you put that much concentrated power and faith in one man in government, the results are predictably not good, no matter what suggested good intentions may have been behind the moves.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

