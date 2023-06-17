NJ lawyer charged with meeting boy he met on dating app

More information has become known about the man charged with having sex with a boy in his car early Saturday morning near the Brigantine observation tower.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the affidavit of probable cause says Thomas G. Aljian, Jr, 55, of Manahawkin met the boy, 15, on the dating app Grindr and believed he was of the legal age of 19.

Aljain, Jr., who is an attorney at the firm of Aljian & Montgomery in Colts Neck, Monmouth County, admitted meeting the teen on the dating app and told police the two were "making out in his truck", according to the affidavit.

A condom was collected as evidence on the site, police say.

Brigantine Police arrested Aljian, Jr on sexual assault with minor charges after an incident early Saturday, June 10th.

In a Facebook post, Brigantine Police detailed how officers, out on patrol on a property check at 4 am at the Brigantine observation tower, saw a vehicle parked in the dark behind the observation tower.

An officer checking on the vehicle saw two people inside involved in what they thought was suspicious activity.

When police arrived, the teen got out of the vehicle and ran. Police caught him near the Brigantine sea wall and he was taken into custody. He would not provide a correct name or age.

Aljian, Jr, was identified as the owner of the vehicle and released.

Later, officers were able to correctly identify the male that they apprehended and determined that he was under 16.

Thomas G. Aljian, Jr was then charged with second and third-degree sexual assault of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have any information about this case, contact Det. Powderley at (609) 266-7600 ext. 270 or at jpowderley@brigantinebeachnj.com.

