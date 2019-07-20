NJ ice cream shop owner guilty of being a perv on the job

VINELAND — A South Jersey ice cream man will go from selling soft serve to serving hard time after being found guilty of spying on his underage workers while they had their clothes off.

A Cumberland County jury last week convicted Larry Bostic, 67, of five counts of second-degree child endangerment and five counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Investigators say Bostic, the owner of Cool Breeze Ice Cream on West Landis Avenue, forced his teen employees to wear a skirt as part of their uniform. But Bostic would not allow the girls to take home the uniform, forcing them to change at work.

Prosecutors say Bostic was secretly recording the girls while they changed. The perverted recordings were made in 2017.

Bostic is facing at least five years in prison and up to 10 years for each endangerment charge. An invasion of privacy charge carries a possible sentence of up to 18 months.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender and be subjected to parole supervision for life.

