NJ grandma wears unicorn costume just to hug grandkids

Now here’s some dedication. A New Jersey grandmother hadn’t seen her grandchildren in over two months because of stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the Memorial Day weekend she decided to pay a visit the safest way she could come up with.

Which took the form of a giant inflatable unicorn costume.

Yes, the kind of thing one would wear at Halloween was repurposed as PPE in May. When the kids heard her voice coming from inside the costume and realized who it was they came running. Check out this adorable video from NJ.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.