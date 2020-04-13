You heard NY Governor Andrew Cuomo plead for more ventilators a couple of weeks ago in one of his earliest televangelist broadcasts. Now Governor Murphy says we are getting 200 new ventilators and we may need more. Do we? If you haven't seen this video from a NYC doctor, it's compelling and interesting to note what he says about ventilators and what they're doing to some patients.

President Trump ordered GM to make thousands of them at cost to the US government. We will no doubt have many more ventilators than we need soon, let's hope. If we need them, let's get them, but if they're not the right course of treatment for many people, let's take a breath. And hopefully these patients will have many more breaths to take in the future.

