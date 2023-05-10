NJ gets scored on how well it treats working moms

👩‍🏭 The Northeast performs well in '23 rankings of the best states for working mothers

Working mothers are better off in New Jersey than in most other states, according to 2023 rankings from the personal finance website WalletHub.

Their analysis of 17 measures determined that the Garden State is No. 8 overall for women who are both working and helping to raise a family.

The findings were split into three main categories: work-life balance, child care, and professional opportunities. In all three, New Jersey ranked within the top half of states.

In the WalletHub report, Massachusetts ranks No. 1, and Louisiana ranks last.

New Jersey's best showing was recorded in the category of work-life balance, which includes the state's policy on parental leave.

New Jersey's worst ranking — No. 22 — was recorded in the category of professional opportunities, which includes measures such as the gender pay gap and the ratio of female executives to male executives.

