NJ gas prices will drop on Friday at these service stations only

The price of gasoline keeps rising, but many service stations across the Garden State will be offering motorists big discounts at the pump on Friday.

As part of an effort to change state law and allow self-serve gas, Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association, said a total of 78 gas stations will lower the price of gas “by the amount that they would discount gasoline if they were in fact allowed to offer self-serve gasoline.”

How much will prices drop?

He said the self-serve Day of Awareness discounts will be offered all day on Friday. Savings should be from 7 to 23 cents a gallon.

He said surveys done with gas station owners indicate the cost of labor to pump a gallon of gas is between 7 and 23 cents.

How can they do that?

Risalvato said participating gas stations will not make any profit at all on Friday, and it’s possible some could lose money, but it’s worth it to drive home the point that a self-serve option in New Jersey is important.

He said such a system would allow gas stations to operate with fewer employees, which is important because many stations are having problems finding workers due to the ongoing labor crunch.

It would also save motorists money at a time when gas prices keep climbing to new record highs.

He said when motorists pull into one of the 78 stations offering discounted gas on Friday they will be asked to contact their legislators “to let them know that they support the idea of having a choice, the option at the pump, of pumping it themselves.”

The following stations will be offering discounts on the price of gas on Friday.

Bergen County

Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd Montvale

North Arlington Gulf 101 Ridge Rd North Arlington

Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus

Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus

Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus

Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Twp

Camden County

Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike Berlin

Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta 250 NJ 73 West Berlin

Cape May County

Cape May Riggins 1381 Washington Street Cape May

Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco 247 S. Livingston Ave Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair

625 McCarter Hwy Newark

335 McCarter Hwy Newark

Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland

South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta 100 Delsea Drive Glassboro

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne

Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken

Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City

Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City

Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City

235 12th Street Jersey City

Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City

Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus

3842 Park Ave Weehawken

Newport Valero

Exxon, Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Mercer County

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP North, Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP South, Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

Morris County

Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville

Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge

7-Eleven, Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd, Somerset

1101 Easton Ave, Somerset

Union County

Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark

