NJ gas prices will drop on Friday at these service stations only
The price of gasoline keeps rising, but many service stations across the Garden State will be offering motorists big discounts at the pump on Friday.
As part of an effort to change state law and allow self-serve gas, Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association, said a total of 78 gas stations will lower the price of gas “by the amount that they would discount gasoline if they were in fact allowed to offer self-serve gasoline.”
How much will prices drop?
He said the self-serve Day of Awareness discounts will be offered all day on Friday. Savings should be from 7 to 23 cents a gallon.
He said surveys done with gas station owners indicate the cost of labor to pump a gallon of gas is between 7 and 23 cents.
How can they do that?
Risalvato said participating gas stations will not make any profit at all on Friday, and it’s possible some could lose money, but it’s worth it to drive home the point that a self-serve option in New Jersey is important.
He said such a system would allow gas stations to operate with fewer employees, which is important because many stations are having problems finding workers due to the ongoing labor crunch.
It would also save motorists money at a time when gas prices keep climbing to new record highs.
He said when motorists pull into one of the 78 stations offering discounted gas on Friday they will be asked to contact their legislators “to let them know that they support the idea of having a choice, the option at the pump, of pumping it themselves.”
The following stations will be offering discounts on the price of gas on Friday.
Bergen County
- Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd Montvale
- North Arlington Gulf 101 Ridge Rd North Arlington
- Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus
- Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus
- Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus
- Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey
- Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Twp
Camden County
- Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike Berlin
- Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill
- West Berlin Delta 250 NJ 73 West Berlin
Cape May County
- Cape May Riggins 1381 Washington Street Cape May
- Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May
Essex County
- Livingston Sunoco 247 S. Livingston Ave Livingston
- 264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair
- 625 McCarter Hwy Newark
- 335 McCarter Hwy Newark
Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland
South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange
Gloucester County
- Glassboro Delta 100 Delsea Drive Glassboro
Hudson County
- Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne
- Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken
- Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City
- Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City
- Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City
- Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City
- 235 12th Street Jersey City
- Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City
- Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus
- 3842 Park Ave Weehawken
- Newport Valero
- Exxon, Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.
Hunterdon County
- Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
- Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
- Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
- Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon
- Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon
- Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Mercer County
- Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington
- 1 Pennington Rd, Pennington
- Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County
- Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
- East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
- Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
- Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison
- Exxon, GSP North, Colonia
- BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
- Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
- Exxon, GSP South, Iselin
- Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
- South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
Monmouth County
- Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen
- BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
- Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
- Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan
- Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown
- Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch
Morris County
- Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville
- Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley
- Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
- Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph
- Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany
Ocean County
- Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick
- Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick
- Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood
- Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette
- Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
- Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River
Passaic County
- Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon
- Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
- Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
Somerset County
- Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge
- 7-Eleven, Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd, Somerset
- 1101 Easton Ave, Somerset
Union County
- Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark
