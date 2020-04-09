NJ fake doctors thank real doctors in crisis

They were never doctors but they played ones on TV. Montclair’s Kal Penn, an actor who played a doctor on House and South Orange’s Zach Braff, an actor who played a doctor on Scrubs, were part of a project to pay tribute to real doctors everywhere.

The NJ natives teamed up with other fake medical providers Olivia Wilde (House), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser, M.D.) just to name a few and created a video thank you to real frontline doctors everywhere caring for COVID-19 victims. The compilation of gratitude shared on Instagram also seeks donations for a great cause. Thrive Global’s First Responders First is raising money to acquire much needed personal protective equipment for medical staff around the nation.

It’s a sin this is even necessary. Can you imagine having to raise charitable donations to buy vests and helmets for our military? The only thing standing between us and the abyss are these medical professionals who right now are our warriors. Pandemics will come again and we need to be ready for them from now on.

More from New Jersey 101.5

READ MORE: How New Jersey 101.5 is quarantining