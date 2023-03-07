NJ delayed school openings for snow — Tuesday, March 7

Winter is not quite ready to let go as North Jersey got another snowfall Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Precipitation started Monday evening as snow to the north of Route 78, where there was a few hours of accumulating snow. according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

It was a wintry mix across the rest of the state which made for sloppy roads. Speed on the New Jersey Turnpike north of Exit 8A and the Garden State Parkway from Exit 77 in Ocean County to the New York border was reduced to 45 mph for saliting

A handful of districts have delayed the opening of school on Tuesday out of caution to allow more time for students, staff and buses to make it to school.

The precipitation should taper off around sunrise, according to Zarrow. The rest of the day will be sunny and windy with temperatures in the 40s.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

