NJ courthouses back open to the public Monday, no appointment needed

State courthouses are fully reopened to the public as of Monday, Aug. 2, according to a release from New Jersey Courts.

Court facilities were closed to the public at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with in-person services, and staff, returning bit by bit since then.

Temporary restraining order applications and child support payments have been able to be made in person in New Jersey since the summer of 2020.

The release also said that in-person criminal trials, which briefly resumed last fall, have been back since June 15 of this year, around the same time grand jury sessions reconvened in person.

New Jersey Courts said that members of the public will not need an appointment or a scheduled appearance or hearing to enter a court building.

The Judiciary said in the release that it would continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and follow the advice of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

