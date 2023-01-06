Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building
NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed Thursday afternoon.
Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m.
The two officers were taken to University Hospital where they were in stable condition as of Friday morning.
The suspect in the case was taken into custody at the scene, according to Fragé. He did not disclose the circumstances that led to the stabbing.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office charged the man with attempted murder but did not disclose his identity.
A security officer told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the man was a frequent visitor to his girlfriend who lives in the building. Video of the aftermath shows staff cleaning blood from the floor.
Aston Heights is a five-story, 154-unit development built in 2019. It is in the city's Springfield/Belmont neighborhood, four blocks south of Downtown.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
