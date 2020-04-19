Newark deals with third deadly shooting within a week, police say

NEWARK — A North Carolina man was shot dead Friday afternoon on a city street, Newark's third violent daytime death within the span of a week, police said.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, said Khalif T. Ransom, 36, of Durham, North Carolina was found with a gunshot wound on West Runyon Street in the city's South Ward section around 3:40 p.m. No arrests have been made in connection with the death, according to the prosecutor.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News on Friday that Ransom was shot in the face.

Stephens also said no arrests have yet been made following the Thursday shooting of 17-year-old Nasir Clayton of Newark on 14th Street. Clayton was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Dashon S. Ragland, 30, of Paterson was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, April 12, on the 900 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue, police told RLS Metro Breaking News.

