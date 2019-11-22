New Jersey kids aren’t as fat as they used to be

Well, some of them aren’t. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, of 2-4 year olds who are in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant, and Children, 15% are obese; in 2008, that number was 19.6%. As reported on NJSpotlight.com, New Jersey is one of 41 states that saw a decline in childhood obesity, although we are still higher than the national average.

The Garden State ranks 15th in the country, down from 3rd in 2008; New York and Pennsylvania both have lower obesity rates, while Delaware is higher than we are. The drop is being credited to guidelines that were issued in 2009 that emphasized better nutritional choices for WIC participants encouraging the consumption of more fruits and vegetables whole grains, and low fat milk. The report notes that nationwide, among a larger group, 2-19 year olds, the obesity rate is 18.5% and for adults, around 40%. The entire report can be found here.

