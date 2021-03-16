Murphy would like to explore the vaccine passport idea (Opinion)

Phil Murphy has never met an ultra-progressive, big government, freedom crushing idea he doesn't love, or "want to explore". That's what he said about the idea of a "vaccine passport" that would allow only those that show documentation of COVID-19 vaccination to events such as concerts, shows and sports contests. It's an idea being talked about to let us plebs leave our hovels and try to enjoy real life with the other serfs in the kingdom. It's uncertain whether such a program would be a state-by-state fiasco or it would be on a national level. Murphy said, "but I guess the problem I have, is you also have folks that would create some type of fraudulent passport of some sort."

Exactly! That right there should tell you it's a bone-headed idea and it goes against every concept of freedoms we have in the country. When you "prohibit" something that is a legal activity for consenting adults, you get a thriving black market and forced criminality from a segment of the population that is traditionally law abiding. Such was the case with alcohol and drug prohibition and prostitution as well. The problems didn't go away, they just went underground and resulted in more criminality and violence. This is another clear signal to the clear-minded, informed citizen of New Jersey that this guy isn't just out of touch, he's recklessly and dangerously so. But, but, but, it's in the name of public safety, so it's ok, right?

