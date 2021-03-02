Murphy signs another dangerous school bill into law (Opinion)

Do you approve of your child’s school being their parent? Teaching family values? How about I’LL be in charge of making my kids good people. I’ll leave it to the schools to be in charge of making my kids good readers, writers and critical thinkers. Skills, not values. That’s what schools are for.

New Jersey public schools are not the place to teach my kids about what it means to be a good person. That’s my job. That’s why it’s so offensive that legislation a 4454 is now a done deal. According to AssemblyDems.com, it is signed, sealed and delivered on Monday by the Daddy in chief, Phil Murphy. This legislation requires New Jersey public schools to include instruction on “diversity and inclusion“ into the curriculum of students k-12.

Doesn’t this sound all butterflies and rainbows and puppy dogs? Forget the fact that we barely have time to teach basics, but think about it. Are you okay with schools teaching your child values? Who to love and who to hate? How to think and feel? What’s right and what’s wrong and how to be a good person? And what people are not good people? Or do you think that those are questions better tackled by family members? What if you belong to a religion that does not promote inclusion and diversity (as some do not)? Would it be uncomfortable to have your child in the school with teachers preaching the opposite? And why are teachers preaching at all? Value systems like love, inclusion, diversity, love and hate are subjective ideas. It’s uncomfortable to hear that, but that’s the truth.

So while the public school is teaching your children how to be “good people," remember we may be undermining something that you are teaching at home. Enough already! Enough indoctrination!

AssemblyDems.com points out the sponsors of this law, Carol Murphy (D-Burlington), Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer, Hunterdon) and Anthony Verrelli (D-Mercer, Hunterdon) say, “The natural next step is to promote diversity, tolerance and respect for all. These are values students will take with them long after they graduate.”

No, the natural thing is for a FAMILY to instill those values into a child, not for a public school, an instrument of the government to teach it. This is dangerous territory.

