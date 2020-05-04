Throughout this lockdown since late March, Gov. Phil Murphy has used the heavy hand of his office to slap down the citizens of New Jersey with little regard. There is no way he can relate to what business owners, hourly employees, restaurant workers and the majority of working-class people are going through.

In his feeble attempt to try to relate to the mere commoner in New Jersey, he has used the term “knuckleheads" to describe the people who don’t like the boot of big government on their necks. Well, over the weekend he put a big exclamation point on his message on highway signs throughout the Garden State, like this one on Route 37.

I hope all of us knuckleheads remember this moment in time come November 2021!

Listener submitted photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​