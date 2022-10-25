Mount Tammany area is a perfect fall weekend trip in NJ

I discovered one of the most beautiful mountains in the country by getting lost on my way home from the Poconos. And I can’t wait to go back.

I’ve read so much about Mount Tammany over the years, and I’ve always wanted to plan a visit.

So I started looking into a perfect fall weekend there.

This magnificent mountain is part of the Kittatinny Mountains and lies along the Appalachian Trail.

Technically, it is in Knowlton Township, and, according to hikers, it is one of the most challenging and beautiful hikes in the state.

Actually, it is listed as one of the state's best hiking destinations because it has different levels of difficulty and spectacular views.

Once you get to the peak of Mount Tammany, you can look over and see for miles across to Pennsylvania, since the mountain lies right on the Pennsylvania border.

It's no surprise that Mount Tammany often makes the list of the most beautiful mountains in the country and one of the greatest hikes in America.

A perfect New Jersey weekend would be renting an Airbnb and enjoying the foliage on the way up there.

Yes, you can cheat the New Jersey thing by actually staying in the Poconos but you can also find a place on the New Jersey side.

There are so many places up there that boast fire pits and some even have hot tubs so that you can take in the beautiful views outdoors, but stay warm and cozy.

Wake up early in the morning and pack a walking stick and some good hiking boots and hit the trails, and spend the day enjoying the views, the small waterfalls and picturesque vistas you will pass along the way.

You'll find some beautiful, fast-moving brooks that you’ll need to be careful to cross.

However, you're here for the summit - and once you get to the top, have a quick fall picnic at the summit.

Literally, the southernmost peak of the Kittatinny Mountains, Mount Tammany is something that we all take for granted because we live here.

And fall is the perfect time to see if. So if you’ve never been there, it’s time.

