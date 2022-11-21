Middlesex County, NJ child porn bust: 8 men, 1 teen arrested

Authorities have rounded up nine males across Middlesex County, ranging in age from 17 to 81, accused of accessing and sharing child sexual abuse material.

The youngest defendant was arrested on Nov. 1 while the others were charged over the course of Thursday and Friday in what was dubbed “Operation Eagle Eye,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Her office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit led the effort with help from State Police and municipal police departments in East Brunswick, Edison, Carteret, Monroe, New Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Plainsboro, Sayreville and Spotswood.

Alexander Antoini De Oliveira

De Oliveira, a 39-year-old Old Bridge resident, was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program and second-degree possession of child pornography (over 1,000 files).

Albert Leonardis

Leonardis, a 37-year-old man from Edison, was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files) and second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Joseph Marino

Marino, a 40-year-old Carteret resident, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files), second-degree distribution of child pornography and second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Edward Gicherman

Gicherman, an 81-year-old from Monroe, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files) and second-degree storing and maintaining items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children using a file sharing program.

Abhishek Pandya

Pandya, a 25-year-old Edison man, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files) and second-degree distribution of child pornography.

Christopher Hernandez

Hernandez, an 18-year-old from New Brunswick, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files).

Paul Rubbe

Rubbe, a 62-year-old man from Piscataway, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files).

Christopher Nicol

Nicol, a 20-year-old Plainsboro resident, was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files).

Juvenile male (name withheld)

A 17-year-old from Woodbridge was charged as a juvenile with third-degree possession of child pornography (under 1,000 files).

As the investigation remained active, anyone with potential information can contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-5924.

