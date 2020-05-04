Metuchen’s David Copperfield gives his hometown a pep talk

Legendary magician David Copperfield, who is originally from Metuchen, praised his hometown’s response to the pandemic in a video posted by the town’s mayor on Twitter.

In the 51-second clip the magician, who was David Kotkin when he graduated from Metuchen High School in 1974, says that, despite all his magical accomplishments (like making the Statue of Liberty disappear), he “can’t make this virus disappear.”

In an article on MyCentralJersey.com, Copperfield says that the way to defeat the virus is “by continuing to stay at home and practice social distancing.” He also promises to “come back and visit at some time when this is over.”

Metuchen’s mayor, Jonathan Busch, told MyCentralJersey.com that he reached out to the world-renowned magician to see if he would record a brief message to the borough. The mayor says that Copperfield has “never forgotten where he grew up.”

