McDonald’s is giving free food to front line workers

McDonald’s is offering free meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics from April 22nd to May 5th. Workers just need to simply show their work badge or be in uniform to get the free food.

Each “thank you meal” will be available free of charge for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and will feature a sandwich, drink, and a side of either fries or hash browns. Obviously they are only available in the drive thru or carry out. According to McDonald’s, they are doing it “In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety.”

The company says that “during past times of national crisis, McDonald’s has helped and served communities in need, from donating funds to disaster relief efforts to providing food for those impacted by natural disasters. McDonald’s commitment to feeding the nation’s healthcare workers and first responders throughout the current pandemic is a continuation of that dedication.”

Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and are offering contactless ways for customers to enjoy McDonald’s favorites through drive thru, carry out, McDelivery, and mobile order & pay with their app.