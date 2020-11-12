Listeners to the Dennis and Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 always ask me why I am so sure that masks don’t work. I ask listeners to do their own research, not just to read the headlines. But whether you’re a Dr. Anthony Fauci sycophant or you’re just utterly confused, I think that this could at least make you understand why I believe masks are a sham — and maybe even convince you, too.

Dr. Dennis Rancourt is a brilliant scientist and physics professor who was fired from The University of Ottawa for what they call “academic squatting,” or changing the topic of a course into your own agenda, something that happens every single day on college campuses. He stirred up controversy for doing something that all college professors do: turning his classes into a forum for his own personal views. The problem is, when those views are more conservative, you’re asked to leave your job. If those views are in lockstep with the prevailing leftist wisdom, you are championed.

Rancourt recently did a thorough study about the non-efficaciousness of masks in fighting the coronavirus, and in doing so cited multiple authors and multiple studies and a comprehensive review of the medical literature to prove his case. The review was published in the River Cities Reader, an Iowa publication that is not sponsored and therefore has no allegiance to any political side.

In fact, their motto is “Independently owned and free since 1993.” In this comprehensive review, he shows proof that “given what we know about viral respiratory disease, it would actually be a paradox if masks and respirators worked.” And he points out correctly that “governments, the mainstream media, and institutional propagandists can decide to operate in a science vacuum, or select only incomplete science that serves their interests.”

Most importantly, he asks questions that have never been answered by the scientific community — at least by a bias-free study. These are questions that we would need to know — or, that at least, we should WANT to know — the answers to before we adopt mask-wearing as a general practice across the world. There are so many unanswered questions. But to me, the most important ones he asked in the study, according to the article, are:

“'Do masks become collectors and retainers of pathogens that the mask wearer would otherwise avoid when breathing without a mask?' and '(Are there) long-term health effects on healthcare workers, such as headaches, arising from impeded breathing?' The last one, of course, should be answered for the general public, too."

Until these questions are answered by agenda-less groups outside of a politicized setting, we should all continue to fight for these answers and to avoid succumbing to the mask myth.

