Man returns to NJ parking lot with hate fliers, cops say

EVESHAM — Hate speech might be free speech but in this town it's still illegal to leave fliers on car windshields.

Police say they are looking to speak to a man who left racist fliers on cars at shopping areas along Route 73. Police, however, have not said whether they intend to charge the man with any crime. In an email to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday, Lt. Joseph Friel cited the state's bias intimidation law and a township ordinance against leafleting parked vehicles.

The state's bias intimidation law is supposed to apply to felony and weapons offenses and harassment committed while targeting a specific minority group.

The anti-Semitic fliers smearing Jewish people in Hollywood as pedophiles were first found Oct. 10 on cars parked at the Fleming’s Steakhouse and the AMC Marlton 8 theater, less than a mile apart in the Marlton section of Evesham.

Police said the fliers were typed and had anti-Israel and anti-Jewish messages.

Witnesses recall seeing an older man with a medium build, a paunch, a comb-over hairstyle and a teal jumpsuit leaving the leaflets.

Evesham police released surveillance video of a man matching that description placing racist fliers on cars at the Marlton Crossings Shopping Center on Saturday evening. Officers removed about 75 fliers from parked cars.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or text to their anonymous tips ETPDTIP to 847411.

