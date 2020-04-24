Lincoln Park police say a man crashed his car after he passed out, and officials say it was because of his N-95 mask.

Police believe the man wearing the mask for several hours resulted in him “passing out behind the wheel due to insufficient oxygen intake/excessive carbon dioxide intake.”

The man, who was alone in the car, crashed into a telephone pole. Thankfully, there were no other vehicles involved.

According to the Daily Voice, authorities say the man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.