Lost your vaccine card? How to get a replacement in NJ

You've received the COVID-19 vaccination. But do you still have your proof?

Random locations throughout New Jersey, including performing arts venues, may want to see a record of your protection against COVID-19. But if you've misplaced that small card, don't worry — it's not the end of the world.

In New Jersey, there's a way to get your hands on a "replacement card," as the state health department describes it, in a matter of minutes or a matter of days.

"Even if you lose the paper copy, that record is going to be on file," said Sherrie Bragg, director of nursing and ambulatory for AtlantiCare.

Bragg served as the clinical facility manager for the vaccination megasite in Atlantic County, and has handled questions from many concerned residents who've lost the card they had received on site.

Instant copy

In July, New Jersey announced that residents can download the Docket app in the App Store or on Google Play to retrieve COVID-19 vaccination records in a few clicks.

Bragg, though, points out that the app also allows folks to print out a paper record, featuring New Jersey Department of Health letterhead.

"It's really an easy app," Bragg said. "I wouldn't promote it if I didn't think it was easy and user-friendly."

Residents can access their own vaccination records and their kids' records. As of now, the app only displays COVID-19 vaccination details, like which type of vaccine you've received and on which dates, but New Jersey plans to expand the app in the future to include other immunizations.

The scenic route

Residents can "request a new COVID-19 vaccination card" by visiting the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS). Folks who make requests through this route would eventually get their immunization records in the mail.

This link should take you right to the site you need in order to get the ball rolling on a replacement. You fill out the form and submit it. And this link gives you a form you can print, fill out, and mail in.

Unlike the Docket app, this site needs a copy of your photo ID, such as a license.

Once received by the state, requests are typically processed within one to two business days.

There is a third option for those looking for proof on paper of their COVID-19 vaccination — ask your doctor. According to the DOH, most healthcare providers In New Jersey are connected to the NJIIS and may be able to give you an official immunization record.

