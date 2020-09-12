Class is pretty much in session now across New Jersey, with the first week of virtual schooling in the books. And for us, the first week didn't exactly go smoothly.

From schedules that make your head spin, to technology glitches, to the challenges of following instructions from home, this week has certainly been a wild ride. Here are some of my takeaways from this first week, as well as a message to the teachers, other virtual parents, and most importantly, employers.