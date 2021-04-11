As of this writing, this home had been on the market for only three days with a price tag of $11.5 million. Sound like a lot? It is, but it's a bargain once you see the inside.

This 20,000 square-foot waterfront mansion is perfectly placed on the banks of the Navesink River. Residents get over 300 feet of panoramic views of the river.

15 Sailors Way is on 3.5 acres. The home is nearly 16,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The first floor features an office/library, sports bar, and poken//card room.

The dining room is banquet size with a chef's kitchen and top-of-the-line appliances. Out on the patio, the pool overlooks the water and has easy access to the 150-foot dock with boat slip and lift, and jet ski storage.

Then there is an actual city inside this home. That you have to see to believe.

Tour This Red Bank Waterfront Mansion With Its Own Indoor City

