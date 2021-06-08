Let your voice be heard at this NJ school mask-mandate hearing (Opinion)

Even though New Jersey’s majority-Democratic Legislature voted to continue to allow Phil Murphy to run this state at his whim, there are still many questions that remain. For instance, can we get him to change his mind about the biggest issue facing parents today: The masking of school children in school.

Even parents who are strongly in favor of the vaccination and even many of those who were deathly afraid of contracting COVID-19 themselves are against the idea of keeping masks on their kids for another year.

Let’s face it, at the beginning of all this, many parents found the masking of young children to be acceptable because nobody was sure exactly how and why the virus was transmitted. At the time, we assumed that kids were just as vulnerable to the virus as adults are. But now that most people no longer see it that way, parents are changing their mind about the efficacy of masks on young kids and even the safety of them.

Thank goodness someone in the Legislature is listening. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick is holding an important hearing on New Jersey’s school mask mandate. Bramnick, a longtime champion of freedom and liberty in this state, will be hosting this hearing on Friday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. and promises testimony from invited guests and members of the public.

The hearing will be streamed on Facebook here.

Also, for members of the public who may be interested in testifying, there is a link here to sign up.

Check the page frequently as sign-up information for those interested in testifying will be announced there.

With the way we have set Phil Murphy up with unprecedented control of the state, do we really think that we can make a difference? Who knows. But we have to try. All voices need to be heard in this country. Even those that oppose the left’s agenda.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.