Leaders from nearly every industry say it’s time for NJ to reopen

More than 100 of New Jersey’s top business groups and nonprofit organizations are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to end the extended “pause mode” and move forward with the economic reopening of the Garden State.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Business Coalition sent Murphy a letter detailing why the reopening should continue after more than a six-week freeze.

“We’ve heard all along that data determines dates — that’s the governor’s words — and right now the data is clear that New Jersey is ready to continue the reopening process,” said Michele Siekerka, the president of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, a member of the Coalition.

“If we can’t reopen tomorrow, the business community needs visibility to what the plan is if the pause mode continues so that they can plan,” she added.

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, the spot positivity rate and the rate of transmission in New Jersey all continue to drop or remain low, signaling New Jersey is one of the few states that has the virus under control.

Indoor dining, bars and indoor entertainment venues and other businesses have not been permitted to reopen even with limited capacity after they were ordered closed in mid-March.

Tom Bracken, the president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said allowing different regions of the state to reopen based on the current metrics is a common-sense approach that should be adopted immediately.

“It’s a very simple fact-based methodology that is using the data carefully,” he said. “If the metrics remain positive, businesses should remain open and if they start to fall back then maybe there’s a contraction. But the good news there is the businesses will be able to prepare for that because they’ll know what numbers to be watching.”

Siekerka said that being on pause “is very challenging because it feels like we’re stuck in a tactical mode right now versus a strategic mode. The reality is we need a plan.”

Bracken said the numbers indicate the medical crisis in New Jersey is now under control.

“The curve has been flattened but we have an economic crisis that’s out there that has not been addressed appropriately," he said.

A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey's response to the pandemic has been succeeding in keeping down infections and deaths, and that Murphy's "approach has been followed by state after state."

"The consequences of states opening too quickly and opening higher risk businesses too soon are evident in the spikes that many states are now experiencing," Michael Zhadanovsky said in an email.

"The governor, working with the Restart and Recovery Commission, public health professionals, business leaders, and many other stakeholders, is committed to reopening more areas of business as soon as it is safe to do so," he said.

While the administration seeks to borrow $10 billion to make up lost revenue in the state budget, Bracken said getting more people back to work would be a better way to bring back tax revenue.

"It’s another way to help take the pressure off the budget. It is needed now and the medial numbers justify it," he argued.

Siekerka said without some kind of clear-cut plan, “we’re going to continue to see businesses go out of business, we’re going to continue to see the loss of jobs and we’re going to continue to see our economy continue to tank.”

The groups in the New Jersey Business Coalition include:

African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, Inc.

American Camp Association NY/NJ

New Jersey Camps Government Affairs Project

American Council of Engineering Companies of New Jersey

American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey

Bernards Township Regional Chamber of Commerce

BioNJ

Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Bus Association of New Jersey

Cape May County Chamber of Commerce

Capital Region Minority Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia

Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey

Chemistry Council of NJ

New Jersey Chemistry Council

Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

CrossState Credit Union Association

Downtown New Jersey

Early Childhood Education Advocates

Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce

Employers Association of NJ

Fuel Merchants Associates of NJ

Garden State Pharmacy Owners, Inc

Global Business Alliance

Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce

Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce

Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce

Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce

Healthcare Institute of NJ

Hoboken Chamber of Commerce

Home Care & Hospice Association of New Jersey

Home Health Services Association of New Jersey

Hudson County Chamber of Commerce

Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce

Insurance Council of New Jersey

International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association

Jersey Shore Partnership

Mahwah Regional Chamber of Commerce

Marine Trades Association of New Jersey

Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Meadowlands Chamber

Monmouth Ocean Development Council

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

NAIOP-NJ

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

Newark Alliance

Newark Regional Business Partnership

New Jersey Asphalt Pavement Association

New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons

New Jersey Association of Mental Health & Addiction Agencies

New Jersey Business & Industry Association

New Jersey Campground Owners and Outdoor Lodging Association

New Jersey Civil Justice Institute

New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers

New Jersey Concrete and Aggregate Association

New Jersey Dental Association

New Jersey Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association

New Jersey Hotel and Lodging Industry Association

New Jersey Independent Electrical Contractors Association

New Jersey LGBT Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey Liquor Store Alliance

New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc.

New Jersey Motor Truck Association

New Jersey Pharmacists Association

New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society

New Jersey Realtors

New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association

New Jersey Retail Merchants Association

New Jersey Salon and Spa Coalition

New Jersey Self Insurers Association

New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants

New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association

New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey Tourism Industry Association

New Jersey Utilities Association

New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association

New Jersey Utilities Association

New Jersey YMCA State Alliance

New York Shipping Association, Inc.

North Jersey Jewish Business Alliance

Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce

Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey (PIANJ)

Recreational Fishing Alliance

Salem County Chamber of Commerce

Somerset County Business Partnership

Southern NJ Development Council

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce

Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ

Sussex County Chamber of Commerce

TechUnited:NJ

The United Boatmen of N.J.

Union Township Chamber of Commerce

United Way of Northern New Jersey

Washington Borough BID

