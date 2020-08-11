Leaders from nearly every industry say it’s time for NJ to reopen
More than 100 of New Jersey’s top business groups and nonprofit organizations are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to end the extended “pause mode” and move forward with the economic reopening of the Garden State.
On Tuesday, the New Jersey Business Coalition sent Murphy a letter detailing why the reopening should continue after more than a six-week freeze.
“We’ve heard all along that data determines dates — that’s the governor’s words — and right now the data is clear that New Jersey is ready to continue the reopening process,” said Michele Siekerka, the president of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, a member of the Coalition.
“If we can’t reopen tomorrow, the business community needs visibility to what the plan is if the pause mode continues so that they can plan,” she added.
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, the spot positivity rate and the rate of transmission in New Jersey all continue to drop or remain low, signaling New Jersey is one of the few states that has the virus under control.
Indoor dining, bars and indoor entertainment venues and other businesses have not been permitted to reopen even with limited capacity after they were ordered closed in mid-March.
Tom Bracken, the president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said allowing different regions of the state to reopen based on the current metrics is a common-sense approach that should be adopted immediately.
“It’s a very simple fact-based methodology that is using the data carefully,” he said. “If the metrics remain positive, businesses should remain open and if they start to fall back then maybe there’s a contraction. But the good news there is the businesses will be able to prepare for that because they’ll know what numbers to be watching.”
Siekerka said that being on pause “is very challenging because it feels like we’re stuck in a tactical mode right now versus a strategic mode. The reality is we need a plan.”
Bracken said the numbers indicate the medical crisis in New Jersey is now under control.
“The curve has been flattened but we have an economic crisis that’s out there that has not been addressed appropriately," he said.
A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey's response to the pandemic has been succeeding in keeping down infections and deaths, and that Murphy's "approach has been followed by state after state."
"The consequences of states opening too quickly and opening higher risk businesses too soon are evident in the spikes that many states are now experiencing," Michael Zhadanovsky said in an email.
"The governor, working with the Restart and Recovery Commission, public health professionals, business leaders, and many other stakeholders, is committed to reopening more areas of business as soon as it is safe to do so," he said.
While the administration seeks to borrow $10 billion to make up lost revenue in the state budget, Bracken said getting more people back to work would be a better way to bring back tax revenue.
"It’s another way to help take the pressure off the budget. It is needed now and the medial numbers justify it," he argued.
Siekerka said without some kind of clear-cut plan, “we’re going to continue to see businesses go out of business, we’re going to continue to see the loss of jobs and we’re going to continue to see our economy continue to tank.”
