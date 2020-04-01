Larry David appeals to the ‘idiots’ still gathering

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is as frustrated with people there violating gathering and social distancing rules as governors in many other states including New Jersey. He reached out to Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David to help.

David made this brief video as an appeal to these clods who refuse to adhere to the bans. Perhaps the “idiots” as Larry David would call them in Newark, Lakewood and elsewhere could use this lecture.

