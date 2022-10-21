NJ dining: Try out more than 60 restaurants during special Jersey Shore week

It’s that time of year again that restaurants and locals look forward to at the Jersey Shore: The 13th Annual Jersey Shore Restaurant Week.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 65 restaurants from Keyport to Seaside Park will participate in the 10-day event.

The first Restaurant Week event started in November 2009 and drew 56 restaurants. Chairman Jim Flynn said it was created to help restaurants in two traditionally slow times of the year for them, which are November and April.

November is typically slow because it’s after the summer and fall seasons, which are busy, and before the holidays. So, it’s a lull period, Flynn explained. It’s the same for April, as restaurants emerge from the winter months and before the summer season ramps up.

He said the restaurants love this special week because they get the business during a time frame when they typically don’t have much.

“The second benefit is for the consumer where they get an opportunity to try restaurants that maybe they never got to before or thought they were too expensive,” Flynn said.

How does Jersey Shore Restaurant Week work?

The restaurants offer a three-course meal for $40. They offer a choice from a menu of three appetizers, three entrees, and three desserts.

“During Restaurant Week, 80% of the people that participate try a new restaurant,” Flynn said.

Participating restaurants are starting to submit their menus. You can see many of them here.

Fratello’s in Sea Girt has been participating in JSRW for all 13 years now as well as Grandma’s Meatball in Manasquan, Flynn said. But 21A on Broadway in Long Branch and Catch 19 in Red Bank are new participants. All of David Burke’s restaurants: The GOAT in Union Beach, Drifthouse in Sea Bright, and Red Horse in Rumson participate as well.

How does JSRW help small businesses and the local economy?

Flynn said not only do people try new restaurants but they also go out 50% more during Restaurant Week than they do during a regular week.

That’s flooding communities with diners who are out there pretty much every night during the 10 days, he added. This, in turn, helps the economy because there are a lot more people around.

Are there any special events being held during JSRW?

Yes. Two special events are happening. The first is called the “Dream Dinner” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Spring Lake Manor, Spring Lake. Five top area chefs are invited to come and each cooks a separate course. Consumers can enjoy the cooking of top chefs under one roof on one night.

The theme this year is that the chefs will be cooking iconic dishes from famous NYC restaurants that are no longer around.

“For example, we’ll be doing Lobster Newburg from Delmonico’s, Black Bean Soup from The Coach House, Steak Diane from the 21 Club,” Flynn said.

All courses will be paired with wines too.

The second special event is Tito’s Cocktail Challenge, Sunday, Nov. 6., at Reef and Barrel, Manasquan.

That’s a competition between area bartenders to be crowned the Tito’s Cocktail Champion. Consumers show up, try all the concoctions, and vote for their favorite.

Tickets for both special events can be found here.

Some participating JSRW restaurants:

21A on Broadway, Long Branch

801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits, Belmar

Al Ponte, Neptune

B2 Bistro & Bar, Red Bank

Avenue, Long Branch

Atlantic Offshore Fishery, Point Pleasant Beach

Bar Anticipation, Lake Como (Lunch only)

Beijing Bistro, Red Bank

Berkeley Cut Steakhouse, Seaside Park

Berg’s Smoked Meats and Poutine, Belmar

B2 Bistro, Point Pleasant Beach

Brandl, Belmar

Branch Cantina, Long Branch

Blu Grotto, Oceanport

Brooklyn Bistro, Toms River

Bum Rogers Crabhouse, Seaside Park

Catch 19, Red Bank

Centrada, Red Bank

Crab’s Claw Inn, Lavallette

Drifthouse by David Burke, Sea Bright

Elbow Room Bar & Kitchen, Bradley Beach

Fratello’s Restaurant and Lounge, Sea Girt

Grenville Hotel and Restaurant, Bay Head

Grandma’s Meatball, Manasquan

Harrigan’s Pub, Sea Girt

Johnny Piancone’s, Long Branch

Killer Pies, Asbury Park

La Cipollina Ristorante, Freehold

Langosta Lounge, Asbury Park

La Dolce Vita, Belmar

Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick

Marandola’s, Bradley Beach

Maya, Long Branch

Mister C’s Beach Bistro, Allenhurst

Molly Pitcher Inn, Red Bank

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Point Pleasant

Moonstruck, Asbury Park

Mr. Shrimp, Belmar

Ohana Grill, Lavallette

Pearl at the Oyster Point Hotel, Red Bank

Prime 13, Point Pleasant Beach

Red Horse by David Burke, Rumson

Rella’s “An Italian Tavern,” Brielle

Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt

The Black Swan, Asbury Park

The Breakers on the Ocean, Spring Lake

The Bonney Read, Asbury Park

The GOAT by David Burke, Union Beach

The Melting Pot, Red Bank

The Offshore Restaurant, Point Pleasant Beach

The Salty Whale, Manasquan

The Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant Beach

The Shore House Bar and Grill, Point Pleasant

The Whitechapel Projects, Long Branch

Triumph Brewing Co., Red Bank

Windward Tavern, Brick

Woody’s Roadside Tavern, Farmingdale

It’s a great opportunity for the consumer to get out, Flynn said. The last couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough on everybody, particularly for restaurants.

“It’s a way for the consumer to show support for the restaurant industry and it’s a way for the restaurant to give back a little to the consumer who has supported them, by offering a great value meal,” Flynn said.

There will be another Jersey Shore Restaurant Week held in April 2023.

