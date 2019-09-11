Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Patriotic wreath at Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 12:51p		High
Wed 7:02p		Low
Thu 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:20a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 12:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:34a		Low
Wed 12:27p		High
Wed 6:50p		Low
Thu 1:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:16a		Low
Wed 12:19p		High
Wed 6:32p		Low
Thu 12:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:26a		Low
Wed 4:56p		High
Wed 10:42p		Low
Thu 5:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:35a		Low
Wed 12:43p		High
Wed 6:50p		Low
Thu 1:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:33a		Low
Wed 4:30p		High
Wed 9:49p		Low
Thu 5:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:07p		High
Wed 7:31p		Low
Thu 1:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:31a		Low
Wed 12:28p		High
Wed 6:45p		Low
Thu 1:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:45a		Low
Wed 12:43p		High
Wed 7:11p		Low
Thu 1:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:44a		Low
Wed 12:35p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:34a		Low
Wed 1:28p		High
Wed 7:51p		Low
Thu 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SAT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

