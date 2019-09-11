Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 20 mph (Gust 20 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 12:51p High

Wed 7:02p Low

Thu 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:20a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 12:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:34a Low

Wed 12:27p High

Wed 6:50p Low

Thu 1:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:16a Low

Wed 12:19p High

Wed 6:32p Low

Thu 12:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:26a Low

Wed 4:56p High

Wed 10:42p Low

Thu 5:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:35a Low

Wed 12:43p High

Wed 6:50p Low

Thu 1:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:33a Low

Wed 4:30p High

Wed 9:49p Low

Thu 5:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:07p High

Wed 7:31p Low

Thu 1:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:31a Low

Wed 12:28p High

Wed 6:45p Low

Thu 1:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:45a Low

Wed 12:43p High

Wed 7:11p Low

Thu 1:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:44a Low

Wed 12:35p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:34a Low

Wed 1:28p High

Wed 7:51p Low

Thu 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SAT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

