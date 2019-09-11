Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 12:51p
|High
Wed 7:02p
|Low
Thu 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:20a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 12:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:34a
|Low
Wed 12:27p
|High
Wed 6:50p
|Low
Thu 1:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:16a
|Low
Wed 12:19p
|High
Wed 6:32p
|Low
Thu 12:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:26a
|Low
Wed 4:56p
|High
Wed 10:42p
|Low
Thu 5:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:35a
|Low
Wed 12:43p
|High
Wed 6:50p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:33a
|Low
Wed 4:30p
|High
Wed 9:49p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:07p
|High
Wed 7:31p
|Low
Thu 1:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:31a
|Low
Wed 12:28p
|High
Wed 6:45p
|Low
Thu 1:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:45a
|Low
Wed 12:43p
|High
Wed 7:11p
|Low
Thu 1:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:44a
|Low
Wed 12:35p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:34a
|Low
Wed 1:28p
|High
Wed 7:51p
|Low
Thu 2:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SAT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).