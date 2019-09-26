Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 26, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature75° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 17 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:54am - 6:54pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:15a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 6:33p		Low
Fri 1:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:49a		Low
Thu 11:52a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:03a		Low
Thu 12:04p		High
Thu 6:21p		Low
Fri 12:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:45a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 6:03p		Low
Fri 12:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:55a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 10:13p		Low
Fri 5:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:05a		Low
Thu 12:19p		High
Thu 6:24p		Low
Fri 1:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 4:07p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 4:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:51a		Low
Thu 12:44p		High
Thu 7:13p		Low
Fri 1:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:53a		Low
Thu 11:51a		High
Thu 6:12p		Low
Fri 12:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:17a		Low
Thu 12:15p		High
Thu 6:46p		Low
Fri 1:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:59a		Low
Thu 12:02p		High
Thu 6:24p		Low
Fri 12:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:56a		Low
Thu 12:52p		High
Thu 7:20p		Low
Fri 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top