Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 26, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 17 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:54am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Belmar Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:15a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 1:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:49a
|Low
Thu 11:52a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:03a
|Low
Thu 12:04p
|High
Thu 6:21p
|Low
Fri 12:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:45a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 6:03p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:55a
|Low
Thu 4:33p
|High
Thu 10:13p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 12:19p
|High
Thu 6:24p
|Low
Fri 1:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 4:07p
|High
Thu 9:20p
|Low
Fri 4:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:51a
|Low
Thu 12:44p
|High
Thu 7:13p
|Low
Fri 1:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:53a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:12p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:17a
|Low
Thu 12:15p
|High
Thu 6:46p
|Low
Fri 1:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:59a
|Low
Thu 12:02p
|High
Thu 6:24p
|Low
Fri 12:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:56a
|Low
Thu 12:52p
|High
Thu 7:20p
|Low
Fri 1:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).