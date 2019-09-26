Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 26, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 82° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 20 mph (Gust 17 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:54pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:15a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 1:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:49a Low

Thu 11:52a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:03a Low

Thu 12:04p High

Thu 6:21p Low

Fri 12:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:45a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 6:03p Low

Fri 12:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:55a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 10:13p Low

Fri 5:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 12:19p High

Thu 6:24p Low

Fri 1:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 4:07p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 4:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:51a Low

Thu 12:44p High

Thu 7:13p Low

Fri 1:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:53a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:12p Low

Fri 12:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:17a Low

Thu 12:15p High

Thu 6:46p Low

Fri 1:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:59a Low

Thu 12:02p High

Thu 6:24p Low

Fri 12:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:56a Low

Thu 12:52p High

Thu 7:20p Low

Fri 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).