Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 12, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 82° Winds From the Northeast

12 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)

10 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 1 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:16pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:35p High

Thu 7:43p Low

Fri 2:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 12:59p High

Thu 7:17p Low

Fri 1:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:17a Low

Thu 1:11p High

Thu 7:31p Low

Fri 1:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:59a Low

Thu 1:03p High

Thu 7:13p Low

Fri 1:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:29a High

Thu 11:09a Low

Thu 5:40p High

Thu 11:23p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:28p High

Thu 7:32p Low

Fri 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 10:16a Low

Thu 5:14p High

Thu 10:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:59a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:13p Low

Fri 2:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:10a Low

Thu 1:09p High

Thu 7:24p Low

Fri 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:28a Low

Thu 1:27p High

Thu 7:52p Low

Fri 2:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:20a Low

Thu 1:16p High

Thu 7:36p Low

Fri 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:14a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW early this afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).