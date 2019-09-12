Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 12, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)
10 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Lavallette Beach Cam
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:35p
|High
Thu 7:43p
|Low
Fri 2:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:03a
|Low
Thu 12:59p
|High
Thu 7:17p
|Low
Fri 1:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:17a
|Low
Thu 1:11p
|High
Thu 7:31p
|Low
Fri 1:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:59a
|Low
Thu 1:03p
|High
Thu 7:13p
|Low
Fri 1:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:29a
|High
Thu 11:09a
|Low
Thu 5:40p
|High
Thu 11:23p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:18a
|Low
Thu 1:28p
|High
Thu 7:32p
|Low
Fri 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 10:16a
|Low
Thu 5:14p
|High
Thu 10:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:59a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 8:13p
|Low
Fri 2:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:10a
|Low
Thu 1:09p
|High
Thu 7:24p
|Low
Fri 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:28a
|Low
Thu 1:27p
|High
Thu 7:52p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:20a
|Low
Thu 1:16p
|High
Thu 7:36p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:14a
|Low
Thu 2:10p
|High
Thu 8:30p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW early this afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).