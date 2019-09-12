Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 12, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature74° - 82°
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)
10 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves1 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:16pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:35p		High
Thu 7:43p		Low
Fri 2:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 12:59p		High
Thu 7:17p		Low
Fri 1:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:17a		Low
Thu 1:11p		High
Thu 7:31p		Low
Fri 1:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:59a		Low
Thu 1:03p		High
Thu 7:13p		Low
Fri 1:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:29a		High
Thu 11:09a		Low
Thu 5:40p		High
Thu 11:23p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:18a		Low
Thu 1:28p		High
Thu 7:32p		Low
Fri 2:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 10:16a		Low
Thu 5:14p		High
Thu 10:30p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:59a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:13p		Low
Fri 2:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:10a		Low
Thu 1:09p		High
Thu 7:24p		Low
Fri 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:28a		Low
Thu 1:27p		High
Thu 7:52p		Low
Fri 2:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:20a		Low
Thu 1:16p		High
Thu 7:36p		Low
Fri 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:14a		Low
Thu 2:10p		High
Thu 8:30p		Low
Fri 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW early this afternoon, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

