Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 26, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:28a
|High
Sun 2:39p
|Low
Sun 8:51p
|High
Mon 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:15p
|High
Mon 2:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:27p
|High
Mon 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 2:09p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:39a
|Low
Sun 12:33p
|High
Sun 6:19p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:28a
|High
Sun 2:35p
|Low
Sun 8:41p
|High
Mon 2:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Mon 12:30a
|High
Mon 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:00a
|High
Sun 3:14p
|Low
Sun 9:06p
|High
Mon 3:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:12a
|High
Sun 2:23p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 2:29p
|Low
Sun 8:28p
|High
Mon 2:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:16a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:18p
|High
Mon 2:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:02a
|High
Sun 3:13p
|Low
Sun 9:14p
|High
Mon 3:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).