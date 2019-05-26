Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 26, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 86° Winds From the West

9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:19pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:28a High

Sun 2:39p Low

Sun 8:51p High

Mon 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:52a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:15p High

Mon 2:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:27p High

Mon 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 2:09p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:39a Low

Sun 12:33p High

Sun 6:19p Low

Mon 12:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:28a High

Sun 2:35p Low

Sun 8:41p High

Mon 2:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 5:26p Low

Mon 12:30a High

Mon 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:14p Low

Sun 9:06p High

Mon 3:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:12a High

Sun 2:23p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:27a High

Sun 2:29p Low

Sun 8:28p High

Mon 2:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:16a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:18p High

Mon 2:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:02a High

Sun 3:13p Low

Sun 9:14p High

Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).