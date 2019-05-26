Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 86°
Winds From the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:19pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:28a		 High
Sun 2:39p		 Low
Sun 8:51p		 High
Mon 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:52a		 High
Sun 2:13p		 Low
Sun 8:15p		 High
Mon 2:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:04a		 High
Sun 2:27p		 Low
Sun 8:27p		 High
Mon 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:56a		 High
Sun 2:09p		 Low
Sun 8:19p		 High
Mon 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 5:39a		 Low
Sun 12:33p		 High
Sun 6:19p		 Low
Mon 12:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:28a		 High
Sun 2:35p		 Low
Sun 8:41p		 High
Mon 2:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 12:07p		 High
Sun 5:26p		 Low
Mon 12:30a		 High
Mon 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:00a		 High
Sun 3:14p		 Low
Sun 9:06p		 High
Mon 3:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:12a		 High
Sun 2:23p		 Low
Sun 8:19p		 High
Mon 2:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:27a		 High
Sun 2:29p		 Low
Sun 8:28p		 High
Mon 2:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:16a		 High
Sun 2:27p		 Low
Sun 8:18p		 High
Mon 2:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:02a		 High
Sun 3:13p		 Low
Sun 9:14p		 High
Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top