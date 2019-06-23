Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 23, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Belmar Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:49a
|High
Sun 1:14p
|Low
Sun 7:00p
|High
Mon 1:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:13a
|High
Sun 12:48p
|Low
Sun 6:24p
|High
Mon 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 1:02p
|Low
Sun 6:36p
|High
Mon 1:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:17a
|High
Sun 12:44p
|Low
Sun 6:28p
|High
Mon 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:54a
|High
Sun 4:54p
|Low
Sun 11:05p
|High
Mon 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:55a
|High
Sun 1:01p
|Low
Sun 7:00p
|High
Mon 1:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:28a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:39p
|High
Mon 4:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:29a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:37a
|High
Sun 12:43p
|Low
Sun 6:37p
|High
Mon 12:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 12:59p
|Low
Sun 6:52p
|High
Mon 1:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:42a
|High
Sun 12:44p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:31a
|High
Sun 1:40p
|Low
Sun 7:37p
|High
Mon 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).