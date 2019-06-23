Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 23, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84°
Winds From the West
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 6:49a		 High
Sun 1:14p		 Low
Sun 7:00p		 High
Mon 1:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:13a		 High
Sun 12:48p		 Low
Sun 6:24p		 High
Mon 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:25a		 High
Sun 1:02p		 Low
Sun 6:36p		 High
Mon 1:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:17a		 High
Sun 12:44p		 Low
Sun 6:28p		 High
Mon 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:54a		 High
Sun 4:54p		 Low
Sun 11:05p		 High
Mon 4:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:55a		 High
Sun 1:01p		 Low
Sun 7:00p		 High
Mon 1:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 10:28a		 High
Sun 4:01p		 Low
Sun 10:39p		 High
Mon 4:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 7:29a		 High
Sun 1:44p		 Low
Sun 7:30p		 High
Mon 1:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:37a		 High
Sun 12:43p		 Low
Sun 6:37p		 High
Mon 12:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 6:57a		 High
Sun 12:59p		 Low
Sun 6:52p		 High
Mon 1:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:42a		 High
Sun 12:44p		 Low
Sun 6:39p		 High
Mon 12:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 7:31a		 High
Sun 1:40p		 Low
Sun 7:37p		 High
Mon 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

