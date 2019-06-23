Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 23, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the West

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:49a High

Sun 1:14p Low

Sun 7:00p High

Mon 1:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:13a High

Sun 12:48p Low

Sun 6:24p High

Mon 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 1:02p Low

Sun 6:36p High

Mon 1:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:17a High

Sun 12:44p Low

Sun 6:28p High

Mon 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:54a High

Sun 4:54p Low

Sun 11:05p High

Mon 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:55a High

Sun 1:01p Low

Sun 7:00p High

Mon 1:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:28a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:39p High

Mon 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:29a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:37a High

Sun 12:43p Low

Sun 6:37p High

Mon 12:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 12:59p Low

Sun 6:52p High

Mon 1:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:42a High

Sun 12:44p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:31a High

Sun 1:40p Low

Sun 7:37p High

Mon 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SW early this afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

