Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 14, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature73° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 7:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:44a		Low
Sat 2:57p		High
Sat 8:57p		Low
Sun 3:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:18a		Low
Sat 2:21p		High
Sat 8:31p		Low
Sun 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:32a		Low
Sat 2:33p		High
Sat 8:45p		Low
Sun 2:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:14a		Low
Sat 2:25p		High
Sat 8:27p		Low
Sun 2:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:46a		High
Sat 12:24p		Low
Sat 7:02p		High
Sun 12:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:34a		Low
Sat 2:49p		High
Sat 8:48p		Low
Sun 3:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:20a		High
Sat 11:31a		Low
Sat 6:36p		High
Sat 11:44p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:19a		Low
Sat 3:15p		High
Sat 9:30p		Low
Sun 3:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:22a		Low
Sat 2:26p		High
Sat 8:36p		Low
Sun 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:48a		Low
Sat 2:46p		High
Sat 9:08p		Low
Sun 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:27a		Low
Sat 2:29p		High
Sat 8:43p		Low
Sun 2:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:26p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

