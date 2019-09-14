Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 14, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:57p
|High
Sat 8:57p
|Low
Sun 3:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:18a
|Low
Sat 2:21p
|High
Sat 8:31p
|Low
Sun 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:32a
|Low
Sat 2:33p
|High
Sat 8:45p
|Low
Sun 2:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:14a
|Low
Sat 2:25p
|High
Sat 8:27p
|Low
Sun 2:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:46a
|High
Sat 12:24p
|Low
Sat 7:02p
|High
Sun 12:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:34a
|Low
Sat 2:49p
|High
Sat 8:48p
|Low
Sun 3:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:20a
|High
Sat 11:31a
|Low
Sat 6:36p
|High
Sat 11:44p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:19a
|Low
Sat 3:15p
|High
Sat 9:30p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 2:26p
|High
Sat 8:36p
|Low
Sun 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:48a
|Low
Sat 2:46p
|High
Sat 9:08p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:27a
|Low
Sat 2:29p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 2:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:26p
|High
Sat 9:42p
|Low
Sun 3:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).