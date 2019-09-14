Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 14, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 79° Winds From the South

11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 7:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:57p High

Sat 8:57p Low

Sun 3:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:18a Low

Sat 2:21p High

Sat 8:31p Low

Sun 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:32a Low

Sat 2:33p High

Sat 8:45p Low

Sun 2:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:14a Low

Sat 2:25p High

Sat 8:27p Low

Sun 2:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:46a High

Sat 12:24p Low

Sat 7:02p High

Sun 12:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:34a Low

Sat 2:49p High

Sat 8:48p Low

Sun 3:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:20a High

Sat 11:31a Low

Sat 6:36p High

Sat 11:44p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:19a Low

Sat 3:15p High

Sat 9:30p Low

Sun 3:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:26p High

Sat 8:36p Low

Sun 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:48a Low

Sat 2:46p High

Sat 9:08p Low

Sun 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:27a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 2:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:26p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming NE early in the afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).