Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 25, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:29p
|Low
Sat 6:31p
|High
Sun 12:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|High
Sat 12:03p
|Low
Sat 5:55p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:48a
|High
Sat 12:17p
|Low
Sat 6:07p
|High
Sun 12:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:40a
|High
Sat 11:59a
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sun 12:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:17a
|High
Sat 4:09p
|Low
Sat 10:36p
|High
Sun 4:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:18a
|High
Sat 12:18p
|Low
Sat 6:32p
|High
Sun 12:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:51a
|High
Sat 3:16p
|Low
Sat 10:10p
|High
Sun 3:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:46a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 6:59p
|High
Sun 1:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:46a
|High
Sat 11:58a
|Low
Sat 6:02p
|High
Sun 12:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:14a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:30p
|High
Sun 12:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:52a
|High
Sat 12:03p
|Low
Sat 6:08p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:47a
|High
Sat 1:04p
|Low
Sat 7:05p
|High
Sun 1:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).