Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:29p Low

Sat 6:31p High

Sun 12:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:36a High

Sat 12:03p Low

Sat 5:55p High

Sun 12:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:48a High

Sat 12:17p Low

Sat 6:07p High

Sun 12:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:40a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sun 12:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:17a High

Sat 4:09p Low

Sat 10:36p High

Sun 4:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:18a High

Sat 12:18p Low

Sat 6:32p High

Sun 12:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:51a High

Sat 3:16p Low

Sat 10:10p High

Sun 3:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:46a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 6:59p High

Sun 1:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:46a High

Sat 11:58a Low

Sat 6:02p High

Sun 12:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:14a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:30p High

Sun 12:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:52a High

Sat 12:03p Low

Sat 6:08p High

Sun 12:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 1:04p Low

Sat 7:05p High

Sun 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

