Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Hathaway Beach in Deal (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:12a		High
Sat 12:29p		Low
Sat 6:31p		High
Sun 12:38a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:36a		High
Sat 12:03p		Low
Sat 5:55p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:48a		High
Sat 12:17p		Low
Sat 6:07p		High
Sun 12:26a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:40a		High
Sat 11:59a		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sun 12:08a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:17a		High
Sat 4:09p		Low
Sat 10:36p		High
Sun 4:18a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:18a		High
Sat 12:18p		Low
Sat 6:32p		High
Sun 12:29a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:51a		High
Sat 3:16p		Low
Sat 10:10p		High
Sun 3:25a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:46a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 6:59p		High
Sun 1:16a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:46a		High
Sat 11:58a		Low
Sat 6:02p		High
Sun 12:08a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:14a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 6:30p		High
Sun 12:46a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:52a		High
Sat 12:03p		Low
Sat 6:08p		High
Sun 12:20a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:47a		High
Sat 1:04p		Low
Sat 7:05p		High
Sun 1:22a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

