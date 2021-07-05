Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 5, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the South

9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 5:34p Low

Tue 12:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 5:08p Low

Mon 11:35p High

Tue 5:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:51a High

Mon 5:22p Low

Mon 11:47p High

Tue 5:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:43a High

Mon 5:04p Low

Mon 11:39p High

Tue 5:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:47a Low

Mon 3:20p High

Mon 9:14p Low

Tue 4:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:06a Low

Mon 11:10a High

Mon 5:33p Low

Tue 12:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:54a Low

Mon 2:54p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 3:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:41a Low

Mon 11:38a High

Mon 6:14p Low

Tue 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:51a High

Mon 5:23p Low

Mon 11:53p High

Tue 5:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:05a Low

Mon 11:04a High

Mon 5:41p Low

Tue 12:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Mon 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:57a Low

Mon 11:50a High

Mon 6:25p Low

Tue 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).