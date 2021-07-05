Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 5, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 5:34p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 5:08p
|Low
Mon 11:35p
|High
Tue 5:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:51a
|High
Mon 5:22p
|Low
Mon 11:47p
|High
Tue 5:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:43a
|High
Mon 5:04p
|Low
Mon 11:39p
|High
Tue 5:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:47a
|Low
Mon 3:20p
|High
Mon 9:14p
|Low
Tue 4:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:06a
|Low
Mon 11:10a
|High
Mon 5:33p
|Low
Tue 12:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:54a
|Low
Mon 2:54p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 3:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:41a
|Low
Mon 11:38a
|High
Mon 6:14p
|Low
Tue 12:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:51a
|High
Mon 5:23p
|Low
Mon 11:53p
|High
Tue 5:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:05a
|Low
Mon 11:04a
|High
Mon 5:41p
|Low
Tue 12:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Mon 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:57a
|Low
Mon 11:50a
|High
Mon 6:25p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).