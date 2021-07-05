Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 5, 2021

A busy Belmar beach (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature76° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 11:15a		High
Mon 5:34p		Low
Tue 12:11a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:39a		High
Mon 5:08p		Low
Mon 11:35p		High
Tue 5:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:51a		High
Mon 5:22p		Low
Mon 11:47p		High
Tue 5:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:43a		High
Mon 5:04p		Low
Mon 11:39p		High
Tue 5:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:47a		Low
Mon 3:20p		High
Mon 9:14p		Low
Tue 4:16a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:06a		Low
Mon 11:10a		High
Mon 5:33p		Low
Tue 12:08a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:54a		Low
Mon 2:54p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 3:50a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:41a		Low
Mon 11:38a		High
Mon 6:14p		Low
Tue 12:37a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:51a		High
Mon 5:23p		Low
Mon 11:53p		High
Tue 5:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:05a		Low
Mon 11:04a		High
Mon 5:41p		Low
Tue 12:08a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 5:37p		Low
Mon 11:58p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:57a		Low
Mon 11:50a		High
Mon 6:25p		Low
Tue 12:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

