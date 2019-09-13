Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 13, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 69°
|Winds
|From the East
18 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Loch Arbour Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:07a
|Low
Fri 2:17p
|High
Fri 8:21p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:41a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 7:55p
|Low
Sat 2:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:55a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 8:09p
|Low
Sat 2:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:37a
|Low
Fri 1:45p
|High
Fri 7:51p
|Low
Sat 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:08a
|High
Fri 11:47a
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:57a
|Low
Fri 2:10p
|High
Fri 8:11p
|Low
Sat 2:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:42a
|High
Fri 10:54a
|Low
Fri 5:56p
|High
Fri 11:08p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:40a
|Low
Fri 2:34p
|High
Fri 8:52p
|Low
Sat 3:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:47a
|Low
Fri 1:48p
|High
Fri 8:01p
|Low
Sat 2:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:09a
|Low
Fri 2:08p
|High
Fri 8:31p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:50a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 9:07p
|Low
Sat 3:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming east this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).