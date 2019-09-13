Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 13, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 69° Winds From the East

18 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 7:15pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:07a Low

Fri 2:17p High

Fri 8:21p Low

Sat 2:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:41a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 7:55p Low

Sat 2:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:55a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 8:09p Low

Sat 2:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:37a Low

Fri 1:45p High

Fri 7:51p Low

Sat 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:08a High

Fri 11:47a Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:57a Low

Fri 2:10p High

Fri 8:11p Low

Sat 2:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:42a High

Fri 10:54a Low

Fri 5:56p High

Fri 11:08p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:40a Low

Fri 2:34p High

Fri 8:52p Low

Sat 3:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:47a Low

Fri 1:48p High

Fri 8:01p Low

Sat 2:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:09a Low

Fri 2:08p High

Fri 8:31p Low

Sat 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:50a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 9:07p Low

Sat 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming east this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).