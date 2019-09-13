Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 13, 2019

Bradley Beach fountain (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature67° - 69°
WindsFrom the East
18 - 26 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 23 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 7:15pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:07a		Low
Fri 2:17p		High
Fri 8:21p		Low
Sat 2:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:41a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 7:55p		Low
Sat 2:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:55a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 8:09p		Low
Sat 2:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:37a		Low
Fri 1:45p		High
Fri 7:51p		Low
Sat 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:08a		High
Fri 11:47a		Low
Fri 6:22p		High
Sat 12:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:57a		Low
Fri 2:10p		High
Fri 8:11p		Low
Sat 2:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:42a		High
Fri 10:54a		Low
Fri 5:56p		High
Fri 11:08p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:40a		Low
Fri 2:34p		High
Fri 8:52p		Low
Sat 3:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:47a		Low
Fri 1:48p		High
Fri 8:01p		Low
Sat 2:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:09a		Low
Fri 2:08p		High
Fri 8:31p		Low
Sat 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 8:10p		Low
Sat 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:50a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 9:07p		Low
Sat 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming east this afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top