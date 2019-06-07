Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 7, 2019

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78°
Winds From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 5:51a		 High
Fri 11:58a		 Low
Fri 5:51p		 High
Sat 12:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:15a		 High
Fri 11:32a		 Low
Fri 5:15p		 High
Fri 11:39p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:27a		 High
Fri 11:46a		 Low
Fri 5:27p		 High
Fri 11:53p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:19a		 High
Fri 11:28a		 Low
Fri 5:19p		 High
Fri 11:35p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:56a		 High
Fri 3:38p		 Low
Fri 9:56p		 High
Sat 3:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:56a		 High
Fri 11:46a		 Low
Fri 5:46p		 High
Fri 11:55p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 9:30a		 High
Fri 2:45p		 Low
Fri 9:30p		 High
Sat 2:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 6:25a		 High
Fri 12:32p		 Low
Fri 6:15p		 High
Sat 12:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:24a		 High
Fri 11:25a		 Low
Fri 5:17p		 High
Fri 11:37p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 5:52a		 High
Fri 12:02p		 Low
Fri 5:45p		 High
Sat 12:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:28a		 High
Fri 11:29a		 Low
Fri 5:22p		 High
Fri 11:49p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 6:22a		 High
Fri 12:32p		 Low
Fri 6:22p		 High
Sat 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

