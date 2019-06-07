Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 7, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78° Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 11:58a Low

Fri 5:51p High

Sat 12:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 11:32a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:39p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:27a High

Fri 11:46a Low

Fri 5:27p High

Fri 11:53p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:19a High

Fri 11:28a Low

Fri 5:19p High

Fri 11:35p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:56a High

Fri 3:38p Low

Fri 9:56p High

Sat 3:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 11:46a Low

Fri 5:46p High

Fri 11:55p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:30a High

Fri 2:45p Low

Fri 9:30p High

Sat 2:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:25a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:15p High

Sat 12:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:24a High

Fri 11:25a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 11:37p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:52a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 5:45p High

Sat 12:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:28a High

Fri 11:29a Low

Fri 5:22p High

Fri 11:49p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:22a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON : SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT : SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).