Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 7, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 78°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Cape May Cove Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 11:58a
|Low
Fri 5:51p
|High
Sat 12:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 11:32a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:39p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:27a
|High
Fri 11:46a
|Low
Fri 5:27p
|High
Fri 11:53p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|High
Fri 11:28a
|Low
Fri 5:19p
|High
Fri 11:35p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:56a
|High
Fri 3:38p
|Low
Fri 9:56p
|High
Sat 3:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 11:46a
|Low
Fri 5:46p
|High
Fri 11:55p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:30a
|High
Fri 2:45p
|Low
Fri 9:30p
|High
Sat 2:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:25a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:15p
|High
Sat 12:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:24a
|High
Fri 11:25a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 11:37p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:52a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 5:45p
|High
Sat 12:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|High
Fri 11:29a
|Low
Fri 5:22p
|High
Fri 11:49p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:22a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).