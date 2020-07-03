Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 3, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide this evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 91° Winds From the East

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:54a Low

Fri 1:06p High

Fri 7:21p Low

Sat 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:30p High

Fri 6:55p Low

Sat 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:42p High

Fri 7:09p Low

Sat 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:24a Low

Fri 12:34p High

Fri 6:51p Low

Sat 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:08a High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 5:11p High

Fri 11:01p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:45a Low

Fri 12:59p High

Fri 7:11p Low

Sat 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:41a Low

Fri 4:45p High

Fri 10:08p Low

Sat 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:31a Low

Fri 1:23p High

Fri 7:57p Low

Sat 2:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:35a Low

Fri 12:34p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 1:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 12:52p High

Fri 7:33p Low

Sat 1:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:44a Low

Fri 12:38p High

Fri 7:12p Low

Sat 1:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:43a Low

Fri 1:34p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).