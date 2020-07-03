Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 3, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide this evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 91°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:54a
|Low
Fri 1:06p
|High
Fri 7:21p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:30p
|High
Fri 6:55p
|Low
Sat 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:42p
|High
Fri 7:09p
|Low
Sat 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:24a
|Low
Fri 12:34p
|High
Fri 6:51p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:08a
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 5:11p
|High
Fri 11:01p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:45a
|Low
Fri 12:59p
|High
Fri 7:11p
|Low
Sat 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:41a
|Low
Fri 4:45p
|High
Fri 10:08p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:31a
|Low
Fri 1:23p
|High
Fri 7:57p
|Low
Sat 2:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:35a
|Low
Fri 12:34p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 1:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 12:52p
|High
Fri 7:33p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:44a
|Low
Fri 12:38p
|High
Fri 7:12p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:43a
|Low
Fri 1:34p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).