Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 3, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide this evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature81° - 91°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:54a		Low
Fri 1:06p		High
Fri 7:21p		Low
Sat 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:30p		High
Fri 6:55p		Low
Sat 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:42p		High
Fri 7:09p		Low
Sat 1:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:24a		Low
Fri 12:34p		High
Fri 6:51p		Low
Sat 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:08a		High
Fri 10:34a		Low
Fri 5:11p		High
Fri 11:01p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:45a		Low
Fri 12:59p		High
Fri 7:11p		Low
Sat 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:41a		Low
Fri 4:45p		High
Fri 10:08p		Low
Sat 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:31a		Low
Fri 1:23p		High
Fri 7:57p		Low
Sat 2:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:35a		Low
Fri 12:34p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 1:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 12:52p		High
Fri 7:33p		Low
Sat 1:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:44a		Low
Fri 12:38p		High
Fri 7:12p		Low
Sat 1:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 7:43a		Low
Fri 1:34p		High
Fri 8:10p		Low
Sat 2:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

