Thanks to all those greedy hoarders, New Jersey food stores like Costco, Shop Rite, Wegmans and Whole Foods are rationing how much meat we can buy at a time. To see what you can get where, click here.

Being Italian, I could come up with several meatless suggestions, such as eggplant parmigiana. As my friend Eric Johnson says, "Eric Johnson eggplant is the meat of vegetables!"

If you grew up on the north end in Boston, every Wednesday was "Prince" spaghetti night (right Anthony?). So if you have to go meatless in New Jersey on some nights, here are a few suggestions from my Facebook following for you.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: