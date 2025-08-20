RiverFest 2025 is coming soon, and I've got all the details for you. It's a little different this year. It's going to be even more fun. You'll love it.

RiverFest 2025 is September 13

Save the date. It will take place on Saturday, September 13 from 11am - 4pm at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark and the back parking lot. There will be activities both in the stadium and in the parking lot for you to enjoy.

This year, for the first time, RiverFest and Trenton River Days will join forces for this fabulous, free, family-friendly event brought to you by the Trenton Thunder, Mercer County, and the Watershed Institute.

There will be family-friendly activities

Jump on a hayride courtesy of Howell Living History Farm, listen to live music from local talent, play fun and educational games courtesy of Mercer County, The Watershed Institute, the Mercer County Park Commission, and the City of Trenton, go on a canoe or boat ride and take in the beautiful scenery from the Delaware River, and so much more.

Don't miss the Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship

Of course there will be plenty and food and drinks to purchase, including Trenton's own, Case's Pork Roll, so bring your appetite. You won't want to miss the 9th Annual Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship inside the ballpark. It's an intense 10-minute competition sanctioned by the Major League Eating.

Admission and parking are free

Admission and parking are free, so bring your family and friends. There will be fun for all ages. You will need a ticket to get in though, so click here to get yours. Children 3 and under do not need a ticket.

For more details and information, click here.

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.

