The Trenton Thunder are celebrating Pride Night this Thursday (June 5).

It's going down at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark as the team takes on the Williamsport Crosscutters. Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

94.5 PST wants to send you to the game with your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the game. PLUS, we've partnered our friends at Al's Airport Inn to make it a fun night out as you'll also win a $50 gift card to Al's! Al's it's where the locals go.

Tickets are on sale now on the Trenton Thunder website.



94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 12 noon on Wednesday, June 5, 2025. Winners will be contacted on Wednesday, June 4th, and will be able to pick up their prize at the game.