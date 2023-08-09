Hey teachers, listen up. Sesame Place wants to give you a FREE pass for its 2024 season...and the rest of this 2023 season. Wow.

Sesame Place Wants to Thank Teachers with Free Passes

Yup, it's true, the Sesame Street themed amusement park in Langhorne (next to Oxford Valley Mall) wants to thank you for all you do (and I know you do a ton) by treating you to a 2024 FREE Teacher Pass.

With that pass you can visit as many times as you'd like for the rest of this season (there's still a lot of time) and the entire 2024 season, which ends January 6, 2025.

Don't let this offer go to waste. Tell all your teacher friends.

There's another perk to this generous offer as well. You'll get free admission to select exclusive Season Pass Member-only events.

How to Get Your Free 2024 Teacher Pass

Here's what you have to do to get your 2024 Teacher Free Pass. It's easy. You have to register online by Tuesday, October 31, 2023. You can register by clicking here.

I order to qualify, you must have a valid K-12 teaching license in PA, NJ, NY or Delaware and meet other eligibility requirements as stated here.

Once you download your voucher, go to Guest Relations with that voucher, photo id and a copy of your teaching certificate...all the names have to match...to be validated.

What a great offer. Don't miss out.

I have the best memories bringing my kids to Sesame Place when they were little.

Enjoy.

For more details and to register, click here.

