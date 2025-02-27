You are not going to like this news if you're in middle school, high school, or are a 20-something.

Forever 21 in Quaker Bridge Mall is closing permanently

The Forever 21 store in Quaker Bridge Mall (Route 1 North in Lawrence Township) is closing its doors for good. No exact date has been given for the last day, but I'm sure sales will start soon.

Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer Continues Getty Images loading...

You can get just about anything trendy there....casual clothes, dress-up clothes, accessories, pajamas, shoes, and more.

The store is huge, sprawling out on the upper and lower levels of the mall, near Center Court.

The fashion retailer is expected to file for bankruptcy again

It was just reported in the LA Times that Forever 21 is expected to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

This isn't the first time. The company filed for the first time back in 2019.

The brand is opening to find a new buyer, but if not, all stores would most likely be liquidated.

Cheaper competition like Shein is hurting Forever 21's business

Once a leading fashion retailer, it's been struggling to stay alive since cheaper competitors have become more popular like Shein and Fashion Nova.

Now Forever 21 plans to shut down around 200 stores and in April will let go more than 300 corporate employees, as the Corporate Headquarters closes in Los Angeles. The employees who are left will switch to working remotely.

Forever 21 has been around since 1984. In its peak, there were over 500 locations in the United States and 800 all over the world.

No word on any other area locations closing.

I'll let you know when I find out.

I wonder what will take its place at Quaker Bridge Mall.

I hope it doesn't stay empty for long.

