A big sign just went up on Route 1, revealing that a new restaurant is coming soon to Lawrence Township. You may have seen it near the intersection of Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road.

Cairo Gate Egyptian restaurant coming soon to Lawrence Township

Cairo Gate is the name of the future Egyptian restaurant and cafe. It will be next to the AAA Lawrenceville building.

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Expect authentic Egyptian cuisine to be served

The sign says it will serve authentic Egyptian cuisine like Koshary, grill, and more. I've never had Egyptian food, so I did a quick search for popular Egyptian dishes, and they include Ful Medames, Tamiya, Shawarma, Kebab and Kofta, Mulukhiyah, and Pigeon. We'll have to wait and see the menu.

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It looks like Cairo Gate may have been online only until this new brick-and-mortar spot on Route 1 in Lawrence Township opens. Check it out here on Instagram.

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Cairo Gate will be the first Egyptian restaurant in Mercer County

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think this will be the first Egyptian restaurant and cafe in Mercer County. I did a search and found that the closest Egyptian restaurants to the area are in Hillsborough, Woodbridge, and Mays Landing, so this will be a treat for foodies.

This space has been many things over the years. It was once a formal dress shop where local teens would get prom dresses (I did). Most recently, it was a shop filled with video games, music equipment, and electronics.

No word on when it will be opening, but I'll keep an eye on the progress and let you know as soon as I find out.