Indiana pervert gets 24 years in prison for traveling to NJ for sex with minors

A man from Indiana has been sentenced to nearly a quarter of a century behind bars after traveling to New Jersey in 2019 to have sex with teenagers.

Luckily, the "teens" that he was talking to online were undercover police officers.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Randal Wise of Lebanon, IN, was sentenced to 288 months, or 24 years, behind bars on four counts of sex offenses — attempted online enticement of a minor, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor.

Federal authorities say on October 24th, 2019, Wise traveled into New Jersey, contact someone who he believed was a 14-year-old boy on an internet dating app, and started a sexual dialogue. That individual was actually an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a minor. Wise sent the undercover officer multiple photographs of his genitalia and requested similar photographs from him.

The next day, Wise approached another underage boy on the same app who was actually a second undercover officer.

Wise engaged the second officer in what was described as a highly sexual dialogue over the ensuing 24-hour period, sending sexually explicit photographs, questioning the second undercover officer about his sexual preferences and interests, and inviting the individual to his hotel for sex, according to officials.

On October 26th, 2019, Wise traveled to the second undercover officer’s location to engage in sexual activity with a minor, at which time he was arrested.

Cops seized his phone and they discovered "multiple items of child pornography embedded in a sexually graphic conversation."

In addition to the 24-year prison sentenced, Wise was also sentenced to a decade of supervised release.